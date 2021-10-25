Porsha Williams' 'RHOA' Spinoff Is Here! Watch the Trailer

Porsha Williams may not be returning for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she will be on our screens shortly in her new limited spinoff series, Porsha's Family Matters.

A first look at the show, out Nov. 28 on Bravo, shows some tense moments between Williams and her outspoken family, who all have their opinions when it came to the reality TV star's quick engagement to her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

"I have single-handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s**t," Williams chuckles before telling her family, "I'm his fourth wife."

"I want to know why Simon's three previous marriages didn't work," one family member asks before another says, "How you engaged to a married man?" referencing Guobadia's ex and Williams' former RHOAco-star, Falynn Guobadia.

"The optics don't look great because people don't have all the facts," Williams explains.

The show will also see Williams butting heads with her fiancé over her ex, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter, Pilar.

"Things are never really over with the baby mother," McKinley tells the cameras.

And while it looked like the trio were pretty cozy on social media, Guobadia tells his bride-to-be that he's going to "stand my ground" when it comes to his lady love.

"I'm always gonna stand my ground. There's no other man that's going to speak over me," he says before a clip of an altercation between him and McKinley is shown, leaving Williams sobbing into Guobadia's arms.

See it all go down in the trailer for Porsha's Family Matters below.

Bravo's limited series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Family Matters, premieres Nov. 28 at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo.

