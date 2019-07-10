When one door closes, another opens.

In the case of Angelica Ross, one of the original five transgender series regulars on Pose, that means going from one Ryan Murphy project to the next.

On Wednesday, Murphy took to Instagram to announce that the actress will be joining the cast of American Horror Storyfor the upcoming ninth season, dubbed 1984. “I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica,” the FX anthology series co-creator wrote. “She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!”

The news comes the day after Ross’ heartbreaking exit from Pose, the groundbreaking FX series about the lives of the LGBTQ community and New York City’s ‘90s ballroom scene. On Tuesday’s episode, her outspoken and scene-stealing character, Candy, was killed in a sexual encounter gone bad. While the twist came as a shock to fans, Ross told ET that “it was a beautiful send-off for us both.”

“Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep -- [Janet Mock] as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “I must applaud [Angelica Ross] for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent.”

Considering Murphy likes to pull from a small pool of talent for his many TV projects, it’s no surprise that he would invite Ross to come aboard another series. Ross’ co-stars, including Billy Porter and season one’s Evan Peters and Kate Mara, have all appeared in past installments of American Horror Story.

When asked about working with Murphy again, Ross said it’s just a matter of getting that call. “If I get to work with Janet or Ryan again, I would jump at the chance,” she said, revealing that she has “a lot of projects coming up.”

While specifics about her character were not disclosed, Ross joins other confirmed 1984 stars, Emma Roberts and Olympian Gus Kenworthy, in a slasher-themed season. According to Deadline, longtime star Sarah Paulson is not expected to make much more than a cameo due to her other TV commitments, including Murphy’s Ratched on Netflix and Mrs. America for FX. Meanwhile, Evan Peters and Billy Eichner, who is busy promoting his supporting role as Timon in The Lion King, each confirmed separately that they’re sitting this season out.

