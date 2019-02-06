Olympian Gus Kenworthy has joined the next season ofAmerican Horror Story-- as Emma Roberts' character's boyfriend.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a shirtless photo of the freestyle skier. The show returns to FX later this year.

"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on 'American Horror Story' Season 9," Murphy wrote, as fans expressed their excitement in the comments.

"I guess the cat's out of the bag... I'm 👏🏼 So 👏🏼 F**king 👏🏼 Shook 👏🏼 ILYSM @mrrpmurphy 😊😍😭," Kenworthy added in his own post.

The theme of AHS' next season has yet to be revealed, but according to FX boss John Landgraf, viewers are in store for another great season. "I got to let Ryan talk about [the season nine theme] if and when he wants to," he told reporters at the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

Fans were a big fan of season eight's Murder House - Coven crossover, Apocalypse, and in a December interview with ET, Murphy shared that "the witches will be back."

"Not next season," he teased. "But we have something really fun planned."

"I can't say what [next season] is! I'm going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I'm going to tell them for the first time," he added. "So I have to tell them first."

