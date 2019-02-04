More American Crime Story is on the way.

Following the success of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, several more cycles are in the works, John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions told reporters at the network's Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Monday.

"We have three or four ideas in active development, where we’ve acquired rights, done a fair amount of research, have writers working on them… the likelihood is they’ll all be produced," he said, following news last year that executive producer Ryan Murphy had inked a deal with Netflix. "There are more cycles of American Crime Story to come, and more American Horror Story too."

According to Landgraf, the next AHS season has been chosen -- "I got to let Ryan talk about that if and when he wants to," he explained -- but the previously announced ACS series on Hurricane Katrina has been shelved. "As far as I know, Katrina is not still in the mix," Landgraf revealed.

As for Murphy's other FX franchise, Feud, Landgraf said that Murphy "doesn't have another idea for the next cycle." The previously announced follow-up season, centering on Princess Diana and Prince Charles, was axed last year.

"My experience of him is he gets inspired by something, and he tells you, ‘Good news, I have another cycle of X or Y coming,'" he shared. "But we don’t have [a new season of Feud] at the moment."

American Horror Story, which just aired its eighth season, Apocalypse, has been renewed through season 10, which will air in 2020. Fans were a big fan of the Murder House - Coven crossover, and Murphy recently told ET that "the witches will be back."

"Not next season," Murphy teased at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December. "But we have something really fun planned."

"I can't say what [next season] is! I'm going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I'm going to tell them for the first time," he added. "So I have to tell them first."

