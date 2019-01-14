Ryan Murphy is bringing some big-time star power and serious acting talent to his upcoming Nurse Ratched series for Netflix.

The American Horror Story creator took to Instagram on Monday to reveal who he's tapped to bring his hotly anticipated new drama, Ratched, to life -- alongside previously announced star Sarah Paulson, who is set to play the title role and serves as a producer on the series.

The "true murderers’ row of talent" that Murphy and Paulson have assembled include Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Corey Stoll, Finn Wittrock, Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Harriet Harris, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver and Judy Dixon.

"On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson, who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast," Murphy wrote. "So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with."

Murphy teased that there are "more to come," but marveled at the cast they've managed to bring together.

"Come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together?" Murphy added. "I cannot WAIT."

The series is the first Murphy has created for Netflix after reportedly inking a massive five-year, $300-million-dollar deal with the digital streaming platform last February.

Ratched has already been given the green light for a two-season, 18-episode run, Variety reports. The series serves as a prequel of sorts to the acclaimed 1975 drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, telling the origin story of the film's primary antagonist, the cruel Nurse Ratched.

The series, which kicks off in 1947, will show how Nurse Mildred Ratched -- originally played by Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for the performance -- went from being an unassuming nurse and was warped into the sadistic authority figure she became in the film (and the 1962 Ken Kesey novel of the same name upon which the film was based).

Murphy was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in December, where he opened up to ET about his plans for the future.

"I think a lot of times, when people get stars on the Walk of Fame, they think, 'Well, maybe this is, you know, the pinnacle.' And I don't feel that way," Murphy shared. "I'm excited about so many things, and I am creating so many new things."

Check out the video below to hear more from the acclaimed television titan.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Murphy Says 'American Horror Story' Witches Will Be Back After 'Apocalypse' (Exclusive)

Billie Lourd on How Ryan Murphy 'Saved My Life' With 'American Horror Story' (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg Casts the Perfect Beyonce for Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Crime Story’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery