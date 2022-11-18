Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Showing off her growing baby bump, Lively dazzled in a Ralph Lauren maxi dress that she paired with chunky turquoise jewelry. As for Reynolds, the 46-year-old actor also wore Ralph Lauren and looked dapper in his velvet suit. He accessorized the look with a homemade bracelet from his daughters that read: "DAD."
Reynolds also had another one of his leading ladies at the event with him: his mom, Tammy! The mother-son duo hit the red carpet together ahead of the event.
In addition to posing with the guest of honor, Lively spoke onstage ahead of Reynolds accepting his award.
Lively spotlighted her husband as the first Canadian recipient of the American Cinematheque Award and thanked Canada "for giving us all this man."
She continued, "This man has contributed so much to the world’s gross and national happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths."
Additionally, Will Ferrell, who stars in Spirited with Reynolds, was on hand to crack a few jokes about the man of the hour.
"And yes, he makes incredible films. And yes, he's an amazing dad and husband and he's gorgeous. There, I said it," Ferrell quipped as Lively and Reynolds laughed in the audience. "He walks into a room and it immediately smells like chocolate chip cookie dough with a hint of port wine."
Ferrell concluded his speech with one last joke, "And even though you're Canadian, you deserve this award."
The Deadpool star also gave an acceptance speech and spoke to ET about how he's feeling about becoming a father of four. Reynolds and Lively are already parents to three daughters, 7-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty.
"We're very excited," Reynolds told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."
He added, "Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."
As for how his daughters feel about welcoming a new sibling, Reynolds shared, "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it."
