Pregnant Christina Milian Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Christina Milian is about to welcome her first son!

On Monday, the 37-year-old actress announced that she and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, are expecting a baby boy. Milian already has a daughter, 9-year-old Violet, with her ex The-Dream.

In pics from their gender reveal party -- which featured Ike's Sandwiches, sides and salads from Tender Greens, one pink and one blue cake by Magnolia Bakery -- Milian and Pokora can't keep the smiles off their faces as blue powder announcing their baby's gender rains down on them.

The couple, who were surrounded by pink and blue balloons, were joined by a very excited Violet for the occasion.

"Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! 🚀💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #grateful #itsaboy," Milian captioned the cute pics.

She also shared a shot on her Instagram Story, calling the news "everything and more."

Pokora, who's been with Milian since 2017, shared similar pics on his Instagram, writing in French, "We are waiting for you my son."

Likewise, Violet posted the happy news on Instagram too, gushing, "I knew it!! Baby brother on the way."

Milian announced that she was expecting her second child late last month, telling ET, "We are excited and V can't wait to be a big sister. We both wanted this, so it's a blessing."

"New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!" Milian captioned a snap of herself and Pokora with her sonogram.

