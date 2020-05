Katy Perry is gearing up to become a first-time mom, and the songstress showed off her growing baby bump to her fellow judges on Sunday's American Idol semifinals.

In celebration of Disney Week on Idol, Perry dressed like Dumbo's Mom, while dressing up her poodle, Nugget, like Dumbo. However, after spending the first half of the episode dressed in a giant elephant costume, Perry ditched the outfit in favor of a turban wrap for her hair and a patterned dress that showed off her figure.

Idol host Ryan Seacrest celebrated Mother's Day as the show came back from commercial, and he wished "a happy Mother's Day to all the moms, the grandmas, the aunts, and the moms-to-be."

"Speaking of which, Katy, I'm thinking about you when I say that, because this time next year, this holiday will have a whole new meaning to you," Seacrest explained.

"You know, I don't know exactly what it means yet to be a mother," Perry shared. "Although I've always felt very mothering to my friends and my fans and stuff. But I know I'm about to step into the next level."

"I even have a bump!" she added, standing up and turning to the side to showcase said baby bump. "It's coming, it's alive. There's the bump! And she's kicking, too!"

Perry -- who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom -- added that her baby "also kicks when the performances are good," and told the contestants, "So, just, you know, let them be good but not too good, because it's painful."

Perry - who also sang the iconic Disney tune "Baby Mine" on the Disney Family Singalong Vol. II special, right before Idol kicked off -- debuted her wonderfully cartoonish Dumbo costume in a post she shared to Instagram Sunday afternoon.

"Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year - Disney Night/Mother’s Day, and we’ve got a whole trunkful of ❤️👶🏼 for you!" Perry wrote, alongside a photo of herself in costume sitting in front of her home recording setup. "Don’t forget to tune in to @abcnetwork at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic #DisneySingalong and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes."

Recently, the 35-year-old singer and her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, joined ET's Rachel Smith via video chat, and the mom-to-be opened up about the "necessary balance" she's found during these challenging times amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home," Perry explained adding with a laugh. "The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

