Rihanna was bumping around on her birthday! The pregnant singer, who turned 35 on Monday, looked stunning when she stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and friends.

The birthday girl was dressed for the occasion in an all-white mini dress that she completed with a pair of sandals. She kept warm by way of a black snakeskin coat draped over her shoulders. Inside, Rihanna, Rocky and her guests celebrated for two hours.

According to a source, the "Work" singer was joined by family and friends at the Italian eatery, which was adorned with balloons in her honor. Rihanna and her guests were treated to a family-style dinner and a fondant cake with a RiRi figure on it.

"The place was decorated with metallic balloons covering every inch of the ceiling and there was a piñata," the source says. According to the source, the singer's recent Super Bowl performance inspired Rihanna's wishes for her upcoming year.

"Rihanna is still on a high from the Super Bowl and wants to keep riding this creative wave," the source says. "She has big plans for her 35th year!"

Rihanna's birthday comes on the heels of some very major events. Last week, the singer performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, where she revealed she was expecting her second child with Rocky.

In addition, the musicians appeared on the cover of British Vogue, where their 9-month-old son made his debut to the world.

Inside the magazine, the singer -- who admitted she had no idea she was pregnant at the time of the spread -- dished about her "legendary" motherhood journey.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," the Oscar-nominated singer said, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

As for parenting with Rocky, Rihanna said that they are "best friends with a baby," and that the father-son duo already have the greatest bond.

"Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she added of Rocky's relationship with their son. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father... Their connection is undeniable."

