Fenty film! Rihanna surprised the crowd during the Paramount Pictures presentation at the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 35-year-old mommy-to-be took the stage to reveal that she will star as Smurfette in an upcoming and untitled Smurfs movie. Aside from lending her voice, the Fenty Beauty mogul also shared that she is writing and producing original music for the film and will serve as the project's musical producer.
Showing off her humor, the singer joked that she tried to get the role of Papa Smurf but the part didn't work out for her. Rihanna -- who is expecting baby number two with A$AP Rocky -- also noted that she hopes the role gives her some cool points with her kids in the future.
Although her appearance was brief, Rihanna made a statement as she showed off her baby bump in a denim dress for the occasion. While on the carpet, the proud mommy held on to her bump while she posed for pictures.
Rihanna first lent her voice for the role of Gratuity "Tip' Tucci" in the 2015 DreamWorks animated film, Home.
It's been a big year for the singer, who took the stage at this year's Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
A month prior, she took the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she revealed she was expecting baby number two.
Rihanna, who is already the mother of a 11-month-old son, dished to ET about her milestones, ahead of her performance.
"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."
