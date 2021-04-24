Sadie Robertson shared some special news with her fans.

The pregnant At Home With the Robertsons star revealed what she will be naming her and husband Christian Huff's baby. The couple is expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Posting a photo of a crib with a teddy bear and unicorn stuffed animal, Robertson announced that they are naming their daughter Honey James Huff, and the sweet meaning behind it.

"Going ahead and telling the world our sweet babies name because i would rather y’all hear it from me and christian then things going around. this little girl and her name already mean the world to us 💛," the expectant mom wrote on Friday, before sharing the name and the inspiration behind it.

"'Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.' Proverbs 16:24," she continued. "I’ve always loved this verse. It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 I said to him, 'You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'"

The 23-year-old recalled their first date and going to a pottery class together. "On my cup I simply wrote 'honey,'" she wrote, telling people to swipe for the photo of their date and her mug. "Because I called him the boy with the honey words. Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."

"Oh Honey, you are named with such intention," she expressed, adding that she prays for her baby girl and how she can't wait to meet her.

ET recently chatted with Robertson about the possibility of letting cameras in to film her as she gives birth. At the time she said that, while she and her husband hadn't discussed whether or not any filming would take place while she gives birth, she isn't 100 percent opposed to it.

"If I had cameras, maybe that would help me do better," the mom-to-be replied. "I'd feel the pressure and look a little more decent."

However, she noted that it's probably not an option given COVID-19 protocols, before expressing how excited she is to welcome her daughter.

"I'm so ready," she gushed. "I know currently I have a little booty in my rib cage, so I'm ready for her to be [out] in the real world. I can't wait."

