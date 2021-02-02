Shawn Johnson is updating fans on her symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old revealed on her Instagram story on Tuesday that after a rough night, she's feeling much better.

"Thank you so much for all your messages, it's very sweet," Johnson said on her Instagram Story. "I do still consider myself a very lucky one. I think I have it pretty mild."

The gymnast said after a rough night, her symptoms are getting better. "So hopefully that means I'm on the up and up," she shared. "Yes, I'm nervous about being pregnant and the baby. Just trying to get enough rest so I can heal. I miss my husband and baby girl, but again, it's the least I can do to keep our family healthy."

The Olympic gold medalist, who is pregnant with her second child, announced she had tested positive for the virus in a candid post to her Instagram story on Sunday.

"Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid," Johnson, 29, wrote in a lengthy note to her fans and followers. "Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive."

Johnson -- who also shares a 1-year-old daughter, Drew, with husband Andrew East -- explained that her "body is exhausted" after already spending the last two weeks caring for her little girl, who had contracted respiratory syncytial virus.

The expectant mom also explained the various causes for concern that she's feeling in regards to her diagnosis.

"1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life, so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight or his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household," Johnson detailed.

"So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha," Johnson added. "Not looking for any kind of [pity] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands."

The couple first announced that they're expecting their second child earlier this month, sharing a sweet family photo shoot out in nature, highlighting Shawn's growing baby bump and their daughter holding a pair of baby shoes for her new sibling.

"Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast," Shawn captioned her cute collage. The Olympic gold medalist and her husband, a professional football player, tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after previously suffering a miscarriage.

