Premios Juventud 2021 will have the hottest Latin artists on its stage!

The first round of performers for the annual awards ceremony were announced on Thursday, with Daddy Yankee, Kali Uchis and Natti Natasha among the stars bringing their hits to the telecast.

From reggaeton to regional Mexican music, there will be a wide variety of artists sharing their diverse genres and cultures at the 18th edition of Premios Juventud. Yankee, who is this year's Agent of Change honoree, will sing his chart-topping hits. Natti, who is among the most nominated artist of the night, is delivering a world premiere in her first TV performance since becoming a mother, while Uchis is set to sing "Telepatía."

Other performers include the Aguilar family -- Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and Pepe Aguilar -- who will deliver a multigenerational performance of classic mariachi songs. Chino y Nacho will be reuniting and performing a medley of their fan-favorite songs, including the hits “Niña Bonita,” “Andas En Mi Cabeza,” and “Me Voy Enamorando.”

Farruko, Grupo Firme and Marca MP, Guaynaa and Los Ángeles Azules, Jay Wheeler, Lunay, Myke Towers, Tini, Yeison Jimenez and Fran Rozzano were also announced. Additionally, Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami will perform their new song, "Que Rico Fuera."

This year's ceremony is hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, along with other hosts scheduled to be revealed soon. The nominations were announced earlier this month. Karol G and Camilo lead the list of nominations with 12 nods each. They are followed by J Balvin and Maluma with 11 nominations.

This year, the awards show added 14 new categories, which include Best Regional Mexican Collaboration, Best Regional Mexican Fusion, Youth Artist Female / Youth Artist Male and Girl Power.

Premios Juventud will return with a live audience at the Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

Celebrating Latinx Entertainers: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Becky G & More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Premios Juventud Nominations: Karol G and Camilo Lead the List

Premios Juventud 2020: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

Premios Juventud 2020: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery