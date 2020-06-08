Pride looks much different in 2020. In lieu of parades and other large gatherings, most of us are now celebrating via virtual events from our homes as our nation continues to follow coronavirus precautions. Furthermore, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and other black and transgender people killed by police, protests against systemic racial injustice continue across the country and all over the world.

This month, and always, we stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ and black communities. Many brands in fashion and beauty have launched Pride-themed collections that support and give back to global, national and local organizations dedicated to providing aid, resources and space for the LGBTQ+ community, such as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, the Trevor Project, GLAAD and more.

Check out brands with Pride collections donating to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Proud Together Set Fluide Fluide Proud Together Set Fluide Queer vegan makeup line Fluide is donating 10% of sales of the Proud Together Set to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, named after the activist and performer who was a prominent figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969. The organization works to protect and advocate for the human rights of black trans people and amplify their voices. The set includes an extraterrestrial-design "Proud Together" tee by Hippy Potter, colorful Pride Aura Glitter and shimmery Universal Gloss. $39 at Fluide

Dog Tooth Sock Happy Socks x The Phluid Project Happy Socks Dog Tooth Sock Happy Socks x The Phluid Project Happy Socks and the Phluid Project, a gender-neutral clothing brand, have come together to design a collection of colorful patterned socks to rock with full self-expression. Adult and kids sizes are available. Ten percent of net sales of all Pride products sold this year will be donated to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ people under age 25. $16 at Happy Socks

Pride Sleeveless Tee Puma x Cara Delevingne Puma Pride Sleeveless Tee Puma x Cara Delevingne Puma has teamed up with Cara Delevingne to create the From Puma With Love pack, inspired by love and unity. Choose from a range of hoodies, tees, belt bag and slides. Twenty percent of the proceeds made from the sales of the collection with a maximum donation of $250,000 will go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation to be used to support LGBTQIA+ charities. $25 at Puma

Unisex Two-Piece with All Over Floral Print ASOS x GLAAD ASOS Unisex Two-Piece with All Over Floral Print ASOS x GLAAD 2020 marks the fourth year in a row ASOS has collaborated with GLAAD for a Pride fashion collection, highlighting the LGBTQ+ media organization's work in advancing acceptance and equality. The unity-inspired apparel boasts tie-dye, graphic prints, floral patterns and rainbow. One-hundred percent of net sales will benefit GLAAD. $112 at ASOS

Pride Tee Orange Peloton Peloton Pride Tee Orange Peloton Peloton's 20-piece Pride collection features activewear, water bottles and accessories. In addition to donating 20% of sales from the collection to the Ali Forney Center, Peloton will directly donate $100,000 to the organization. The Ali Forney Center helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth and provides resources to lead empowered, independent lives. AFC was named after Ali Forney, who was a gender-nonconforming teen dedicated to advocating for homeless LGBTQ+ youth. $48 at Peloton

With Pride Minis Kit Youth to the People Youth to the People With Pride Minis Kit Youth to the People This limited-edition skincare kit is filled with mini sizes of the Superfood Cleanser, Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. One-hundred percent of profits from sales of the kit will be donated to GLSEN, an organization that advocates for programs, policies and resources that help protect LGBTQ+ students in schools. $34 at Youth to the People

