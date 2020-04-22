The next in line to the British throne spends his time watching viral videos like the rest of us! Prince Charles opens up in a new interview for Country Life magazine about his days in isolation at his Scottish estate, Birkhall.

The 71-year-old royal contracted the coronavirus last month, but only had "mild symptoms" and has since recovered.

In the interview, Charles talks about his new discoveries with technology while quarantined with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

“We have seen the very best use of technology,” he tells the magazine (via The Telegraph). “Allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing — and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!”

Charles' eldest son, Prince William, previously told the BBC that the family has been keeping in touch via video chat.

"We've been talking to all the family online, and it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William said of video chatting. "But as you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we're getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

"I think your father and my parents have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it is really hard," his wife, Kate Middleton, added of the couple's three kids.

On Tuesday, ET learned that William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, video chatted with Queen Elizabeth II for her 94th birthday, even including their 11-month-old son, Archie, on the call for the special occasion.

