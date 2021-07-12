Prince George couldn't contain his excitement for his home team! The 7-year-old royal, who celebrates his eighth birthday later this month, had a big weekend out with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The adorable royal family cheered on the England team in the Euro finals at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Though dressed up in matching suits with his dad, George and William let loose at the game, with a precious father-son moment caught on camera. When England scored a goal, William and his eldest son leaped from their seats to cheer and hug one another.

FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

William threw his fist in the air, clapping and cheering as George hugged his mom before throwing his head back and letting out an excited laugh with his dad.

The sweet moment circulated online long after England's loss to Italy in the finals. As the game came to a close without England managing to score a victory, the Duke of Cambridge was seen comforting his somber-looking son.

William personally tweeted on the account he shares with Kate following the game, writing, "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W."

On Monday, William spoke out a second time, condemning comments against the England players following the team's loss.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," he wrote. "It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

It was a sporty week for William, who made his return to the polo field on Friday and attended Wimbledon with Kate on Saturday before showing up to the soccer match on Sunday.

