Prince George Turns 9: See His Adorable Birthday Portrait
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Son Prince George Makes Surp…
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd on Sharing Their IVF Journ…
Brad Pitt Dons a Skirt for ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Debates Inviting Mom to Graduatio…
Nikki Bella Calls John Cena Breakup ‘Traumatizing’ and Shares Up…
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Wedding Band After Detailing Her Las Ve…
Kathy Hilton Addresses Where She Stands With Sister Kyle Richard…
Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Again and Looking for Someone ‘Stabl…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson’s PDA With Mystery W…
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Recalls 'Surreal' Childhood on 'Ju…
'Flip or Flop': How Christina Haack Told Tarek El Moussa She's D…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Rihanna All Smiles With A$AP Rocky in First Public Outing Since …
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest: Revisiting ET's Time at Home With the …
Inside Diddy's Rise to Icon: How Puff Daddy Turned Sean Combs In…
A royal happy birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Prince George’s birthday with a brand new picture. The royal, who celebrates his 9th birthday on July 22, is all smiles in the photo that was taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, during a holiday in the U.K. earlier this year.
"George is turning 9! 🎂🎈," the picture shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter and Instagram accounts is captioned. In the photo, George is a spitting image of his father as he wears a polo shirt and smiles for the camera on the beach.
This isn’t the first time that Kate has turned the lens on her children. In May, the royals released a series of photos taken of her and William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, in honor of her 7th birthday. In April, the family released photos of Prince Louis, taken by Kate, in celebration of his 4th birthday.
Earlier this month, Kate even snapped pictures of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on behalf of her 75th birthday, which were used on the cover of Country Living magazine.
George’s photo comes almost a week after he made his debut, alongside his parents, at the Men’s Finals at Wimbledon. The third-in-line to the throne was dressed smartly in a blue suit as he sat in the royal box with his parents and watched defending champion Novak Djokovic take on Nick Kyrgios.
George, who is an avid sports fan, was full of facial expressions as he watched the intense match. The youngster has also been making public appearances as a member of the royal family. In June, he and his two siblings attended various events as part of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
RELATED CONTNET:
Kate Middleton Photographs Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Charlotte Corrects Brother Prince George's Posture on Palace Balcony
Prince William, Kate Middleton Bring Kids for Cardiff Castle Visit
Related Gallery