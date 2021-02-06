Prince Harry and James Corden have something up their sleeve!

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex and theLate Late Show host were photographed filming on the top level of an open-air double decker bus in Los Angeles on Friday. In the pic, Harry is all smiles, wearing a dark polo as he sits in the sun and is interviewed by Corden. A small crew joined the twosome.

This is a rare sighting for Harry, who relocated to the Montecito, California, neighborhood last year with wife Meghan Markle and 1-year-old son Archie after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Corden and Harry have been longtime friends. The talk show host and his wife, Julia, attended the couple's royal wedding back in 2018. He opened up about the experience during his talk show, sharing how it was an "absolute honor" to be invited.

“I’ve had quite the weekend. I really have. We had the absolute honor of being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding," he shared with his audience. "It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

“I was proud to be British on that day. It was a modern, forward-thinking couple having the exact ceremony that they wanted and they brought Britain and the world together for a happy occasion and I was so pleased to be there,” Corden gushed. “Congratulations to the newlyweds. I hope you’re getting some well-earned sleep!"

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are planning to return to the United Kingdom for a visit this coming June, pandemic-willing. A source told ET the two are likely to attend events like Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth II's ceremonial birthday parade. Many members of the royal family are looking forward to seeing Harry, Meghan and Archie, ET's source added.

