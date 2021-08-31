Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says
Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…
Camila Cabello Stuns at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere, Kristin Cavallari…
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
'Today’ Hosts Reunite Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee With Her Fa…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.
One of the interview's biggest bombshells was the claim that a senior member of the royal family had questioned how dark their future son, Archie's, skin would be.
"The couple did consider the options when it came to revealing the name of the person who had made the racist comments about the color of Archie's skin," Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie tells ET's Nischelle Turner.
Ultimately, they decided not to share the name, though they did confirm it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor her late husband, Prince Philip.
"Unfortunately, it has left us with this very unfinished situation where we don't know if it was perhaps a future heir to the throne that made those comments," Scobie, who is British himself, explains. "If that's the case, then technically, we, the British public, do feel we have a right to know. The queen made it clear it was going to be discussed privately. But at the same time, we haven't seen the royal family condemn racism in any way."
The royal family released a statement following the televised interview back in March.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
Shortly after, it was reported that Buckingham Palace was considering hiring a "diversity czar," but no new information on this role or what it might entail has come out since.
Finding Freedom in paperback with added epilogue is out Aug. 31.
RELATED CONTENT:
Book Author Says Meghan Markle Reached Out to Him Amid Bullying
Staffers Rescinded Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle, Books Says
Meghan Markle Makes First Post-Baby Appearance in 40th Birthday Video
Related Gallery