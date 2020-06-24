News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Out at Homeboy Industries' Gang Rehab Facility in L.A.

By Paige Gawley‍
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving back in Los Angeles! On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A.

The organization provides counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training, and direct opportunities for employment through its 10 social enterprises. During their visit, Meghan and Harry got to experience two of those enterprises, Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café.

While there, Meghan and Harry joined the Homies working in the café and bakery for a session of cooking and conversation. Together they prepared food for the #FeedHOPE program, which employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across L.A. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan has been in contact with Father Greg Boyle, who runs the organization, since her days in high school. In fact, she and her mother, Doria Ragland, joined him for a cooking workshop 20 years ago. Meghan even remembers the tamale recipe she learned there to this day. Recently, Meghan and Harry have been speaking to Greg about the racial justice movement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies," Greg said of the couple's visit. "They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."

Café manager Mariana added that Meghan and Harry were "down to earth and kind" during their "remarkable" visit.

"The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today," she said. "We will never forget it."

Homeboy Industries shared photos of Meghan and Harry's visit on Instagram, which featured the Duke and Duchess working in the kitchen while sporting masks.

Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry's relationship is "stronger than ever," and noted that they used their time in quarantine to be thoughtful and strategic about the type of work and projects they want to be involved in moving forward. 

