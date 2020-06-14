Meghan Markle is sending love and support to volunteers at the Hubb Community Kitchen. The former Suits star reportedly called volunteers at the kitchen to check in on them as Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Hubb Community Kitchen -- based at the Muslim Cultural Heritage Center in London -- was started by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. The tragedy, which occurred on June 14, 2017, killed 72 people and devastated the local community. The Hubb was created by women to support their neighbors and provide food to those who need it. Meghan collaborated with The Hubb Community Kitchen on Together: Our Community Cookbook in 2018.

According to the Evening Standard, Meghan sent an audio message to volunteers to offer her support.

"I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community," Meghan reportedly said. "And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about."

She added, "I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

Adele, meanwhile, paid tribute to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during a memorial held on YouTube on Sunday.

The singer was at the scene of the fire the day after it occurred, offering her comfort and support to victims and their families. She also visited a local fire station in the days following the disaster, and treated children from Grenfell to a private screening of Despicable Me 3.

