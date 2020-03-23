Tensions have cooled a bit among the royal family, a royal source tells ET.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still scheduled to step back as senior members of the royal family on March 31 as planned, ET's source says, noting that the family is working through recent tensions.

"Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family," the source says. "While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it."

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in a bombshell statement in January, adding that they were working to become financially independent and planned to split their time between Canada and the U.K.

"It was a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan. They love their family, but given the relentless onslaught by the media, they did what they thought was right for their family and son," ET's source says. However, "William was unhappy that things weren't handled privately."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who made a string of appearances in London earlier this month -- remain on Vancouver Island with their son, Archie. A source recently told ET that the pair have been taking precautions against the spread of coronavirus seriously.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," the source said.

