Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the most of their time in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the two were photographed walking their two dogs during a sunny day. Harry and Meghan each wore blue bandanas as face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Meghan -- walking her beloved beagle Guy -- wore white leggings, a black top and jacket and a navy baseball hat. Harry, on his end, wore jeans, a gray t-shirt, brown boots and a gray baseball hat, as he walked their black labrador, Oz. The two kept a low profile while cameras spotted them.

The couple has only been in Los Angeles for less than a month, and has already been giving back to the community. After staying under the radar since their move to the City of Angels, the pair were spotted on Wednesday donating their time to a good cause.

Meghan and Harry were caught on camera in West Hollywood as they worked with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to people dealing with critical illnesses. ET previously reported that Meghan and Harry have been working with Project Angel Food during the coronavirus outbreak, after first delivering meals on Easter Sunday, and then again on Wednesday.

According to Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, it was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who suggested that the organization needed volunteers and that they could participate.

"I went on one delivery with Harry and Meghan they were all about the client, all about service," Ayoub told ET via video chat on Thursday. "Yesterday we got a call from one of the clients saying, 'Was that who I thought it was?' because they're wearing their masks their wearing gloves they're very casually dressed."

Ayoub went on to say that Meghan and Harry weren't interested in promoting their charitable efforts, explaining, "They wanted to do it quietly and they did."

Both also participated in video chats this week. Harry chatted with some families and employees of the charity WellChild, of which he is a patron, and shared the conversation on YouTube.

The 38-year-old former Suits star participated in a Zoom call on Tuesday with five of the women involved in the organization Hubb Community Kitchen. See more of her call in the video below.

