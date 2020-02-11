Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back across the pond! A royal source tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London next month.

The service is set to take place on March 9, and the British newspaper The Sunday Times reports that the couple will be joined by their almost 10-month-old son, Archie, for the trip. The couple attended the same service last year alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton when Meghan was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

ET's source adds that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, will also be doing a final round of royal engagements in the U.K. before settling in North America, and are still expected to attend future family events like Trooping the Colour when Queen Elizabeth invites them.

Meghan, Harry and Archie have been residing in North Saanich on Vancouver Island, Canada, since the bombshell announcement that they were losing their HRH titles and stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple, who also plans to become financially independent from the royal family, has been keeping busy in their time out of the spotlight. A source previously told ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a JP Morgan gathering in Miami, Florida, last week. While Harry spoke at the event, he was not a keynote speaker though Meghan did not have a speaking engagement at all during the gathering. It is unknown if the royal couple was paid to attend the event, but according to The Sunday Times, they reportedly earned $1 million for their appearances.

The Sussexes' return to the U.K. for Commonwealth Day will be the family's first visit back since January. After announcing last month that they were distancing themselves from the royal family, Meghan returned to Canada to be with baby Archie, leaving Harry behind to work out the details with his family. He reunited with Meghan and Archie a week or so later.

At the time, a source told ET that Harry's talks with Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of the family went well.

“The discussions were all extremely friendly and constructive because the common goal was clear, as was the desire to reach a successful conclusion," the source said. "Everyone is pleased.”

Amid Harry and Meghan's time in Canada, another source told ET that the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"Ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy," the source said of the couple's departure. "William has always expressed concern for Harry. Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spent 'Quality Time' With Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Miami This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Secret Appearance at Miami Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Community Unites to Protect Their Privacy

Meghan Markle Will Not Appear on BFF Jessica Mulroney's Netflix Series

Related Gallery