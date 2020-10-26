Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a low-key launch for their Archewell foundation's new website last week, and a source tells ET that they have hit the ground running despite not officially announcing the debut of archewell.com.

According to the source, the couple's non-profit is still in its early days and will continue to grow over time. "Archewell is not expected to have a formal launch in the short term," the source says. "The work is already underway. It’s already an operating organization."

When it launched, the minimalistic website merely featured the meaning behind the foundation's name, which is broken into two parts.

"Arche" is listed as a Greek word meaning, "source of action," and "Well" is defined as, "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

There's also an option for people to subscribe for emails about future activities and initiatives. The foundation's contact address is listed as an address on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The couple announced the name of their non-profit back in April after the news was leaked.

"Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name," the couple shared in a statement, adding, "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also signed a production deal with Netflix that will highlight issues that Archewell will support.

As for their home life, the source adds that while continued attacks against the couple "are frustrating," it's been "refreshing and wonderful" to raise their 1-year-old son, Archie, in their new home in Montecito, California. "They are enjoying their family time," the source says. "Their work is incredibly fulfilling, and they’re looking forward to their future."

