Prince Harry and Prince William may be on opposite sides of the globe right now, but they are still working hard to honor their late mother Princess Diana's legacy. On Friday, Kensington Palace revealed new details on the statue the brothers commissioned in Diana's honor.

The Palace announced that the statue will be installed on July 1, 2021, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

The statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and to "recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world."

It will be put in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana would often visit. In 2016, the garden was where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement.

"The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy," the statement reads.

The sculptor was originally selected by a committee of six people including Harry, William, and Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

ET has learned that the installation of the statue has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family on March 31 and has relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with Meghan and their son, Archie. For more on the state of his relationship with William, watch the clip below:

