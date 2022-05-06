Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading across the pond with their kids. The couple will attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a spokesperson for the pair confirmed to ET.

What's more is they will be bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them to the celebrations, marking the first time their daughter will meet the monarch since being born in Santa Barbara, California, last June.

According to a source close to the royal family, the queen is delighted she will be meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time and excited to be able to spend time with Archie and Lili. ET understands Harry’s relatives are also looking forward to meeting the couple's infant daughter and seeing Archie, who is now a 3-year-old toddler.

