Two girl dads thinking out loud! Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran got a chance to chat about fatherhood on Wednesday at the 2021 WellChild Awards. Harry, who has previously served as a royal patron of the charity, made a surprise appearance at the private event at Kew Gardens in London -- his first in-person appearance since returning to the United Kingdom.
The two British men both recently welcomed baby girls -- Sheeran is now dad to 10-month-old daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet with his wife, Meghan Markle, in early June -- and spoke about the experience at the charity event.
"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked the Duke of Sussex (via Hello! magazine). "We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?"
"Two is definitely a juggle," Harry admitted.
Harry and Meghan are also parents to 2-year-old son Archie. So far, Harry thinks little Lili is taking a backseat role to her toddler brother.
"We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he shared with another guest.
Harry also addressed the attendees as a group, saying, "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild."
WellChild is a national UK children's charity that makes it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home.
Harry is visiting the U.K. for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Thursday, which would have marked her 60th birthday. Prince William will also be in attendance.
"I'm just so glad we can do it on what would have been her birthday," Harry told another guest at the event. "We weren't sure we would be able to."
