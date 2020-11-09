Prince Harry may still work with his royal patronages on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals on March 31, and have since relocated to Santa Barbara, California. This past Sunday, the Sussexes shared photos of themselves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery commemorating Remembrance Sunday.

Across the pond, Harry's family including Queen Elizabeth, his father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, Prince William, all celebrated the annual event with their traditional ceremony in Central London.

ET has learned that the palace turned down Harry's request to have a wreath laid on his and Meghan's behalf during the ceremony at The Cenotaph memorial.

The news was first reported by The Sunday Times. They also reported that the queen was not made aware of her grandson's wish.

Remembrance Sunday is celebrated in the U.K. as a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It takes place on the second Sunday in November.

Harry and Meghan participated in the royals' service in 2019. It marked one of the couple's final events before they traveled to Canada to spend the holidays there ahead of their announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The complicated history between Harry and William has been documented in the new book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry -- The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult. Watch the clip below for more:

