Prince Harry has broken the ice with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. Gayle King, who is a close friend to Oprah Winfrey and attended Meghan Markle's baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie, opened up on Tuesday's CBS This Morning about the conversation she had with Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, following their tell-all interview with Oprah that aired earlier this month.

"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling," King admitted. "It's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too."

Harry spoke of both William, 38, and Charles, 72, during the 90-minute special, saying at one point that Charles stopped speaking to him amid his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation," King said of Harry's post-interview talks with his family.

She added that Harry and Meghan are still upset with Buckingham Palace, noting there are "false stories" that are "disparaging against Meghan" that are still coming out in the wake of the interview.

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time," King added. "I think it's frustrating to [Harry and Meghan] to see it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that's Harry's family."

King went on to praise the Duchess of Sussex amid the allegations of bullying within her staff, saying, "Anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. She's really a very sweet, caring person. And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah's interview."

At an event last week, William made a rare comment on Meghan and Harry's interview, in which Meghan claims that prior to her giving birth to Archie, one of the royals expressed concern about the color of his skin.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told a reporter, adding that "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do."

"William is devastated by this interview," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET last week. "...Things have come to blows, the relationship is clearly under a lot of strain, but hopefully behind closed doors that can begin to heal."

