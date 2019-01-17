Prince Philip Involved in Car Crash Near Sandringham

Prince Philip was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

Additionally, CNN royal correspondent Max Foster also reported via Twitter that Prince Philip, 97, was the one driving his vehicle, a Range Rover, on a public road.

Source: 97-year-old Prince Philip was driving, it was a Range Rover and on a public road. A doctor saw him at Sandringham after the accident and gave him the all-clear. The Queen is with him. https://t.co/E0m0nmQmDG — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) January 17, 2019

Foster also retweeted a link to the Eastern Daily Press, which shows photos of Philip's alleged vehicle after the collision.

Story developing...

