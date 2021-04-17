Prince Harry and Prince William honored their late grandfather, Prince Philip, on Saturday during an intimate funeral service.

The brothers, who are the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, both participated in the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Due to COVID protocols, only 30 close family members and friends were invited to attend the service, which was televised.

At one particularly poignant moment, 36-year-old Harry and 38-year-old William, who had not seen each other face-to-face publicly prior to the service, walked behind the coffin of their grandfather, which was riding on a custom Land Rover.

The brothers did not stand shoulder-to-shoulder as they walked. In between them was Peter Phillips, the 43-year-old son of Princess Anne. Peter has a long-standing history with his cousins. Queen Elizabeth II brought him to Balmoral Castle in Scotland back in 1997 in the wake of Princess Diana's death due to his close nature with William and Harry, who were staying there at the time.

On Saturday, comparisons were immediately drawn between the brothers walking behind Philip's coffin and when they did the same in 1997 behind their mother, Diana's, coffin.

Following Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, tensions have been high within the royal family.

Prior to the funeral service, royal expert Katie Nicholl expressed that the family hoped that the funeral service might mend fences between the brothers.

"There is every hope that this will be the beginning of the thawing of the rift between William and Harry," Nicholl shared. "We all know that it has not been an easy year, we know about the royal rift at the heart of the monarchy."

