Prince Royce is baring it all in an attempt to win his Lip Sync Battle!

The singer strips down in ET's steamy sneak peek at his upcoming battle against Lele Pons, which airs Thursday on the Paramount Network. In the clip, Royce is crooning Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," when he decides to break out the big guns. And by guns, we mean his arms. And abs. And chest. And, yeah, just watch the clip.

The singer sheds his shirt and hat, much to the delight of the screaming fans in the audience. Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen doesn't seem to mind much, though Pons laughingly yells "Get out!" as Royce dances her way.

"Well, I understand all the high-pitched screams now," Teigen tells Royce after his performance. "Take my money!"

However, the Dominican singer isn't the only one stripping down in the upcoming battle. Another clip from Thursday's Lip Sync Battle shows Pons enlisting the help of some tearaway clothing for her performance of Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina."

Royce is certainly having a great summer so far. In addition to his Lip Sync showdown, the 30-year-old crooner is set to headline the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Weekend, kicking off the week-long festivities with a free concert presented by Target on Saturday, July 27 at Wall Street Plaza in Orlando, Florida.

"I think it's great to see soccer mixed with music because they have one similar thing: passion," Royce told ET of the exciting performance. "Growing up, I would watch people watch the World Cups, for example, you see the bar trashed up, people are drinking, they have their jerseys on and I always wondered what is it that drives these people to be so passionate. And you can see that it's just a great sport, family-oriented and music is the same way. You see people in concerts crying, you see them singing, and for me, it's great to go to Orlando and have a great weekend. I'm going to the game as well, so I'm excited for that, to get to kick back and chill."

See more on Prince Royce in the video below. Lip Sync Battle's epic double-header airs Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app.

