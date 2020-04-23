The royal family is coming together for a good cause.

Prince William kicked off a big charity special with Stephen Fry via video chat Thursday. The Duke of Cambridge, along with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- joined the U.K. in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers who are tirelessly trying to keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video includes a number of people from all walks of life clapping for the frontline workers. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also make an appearance toward the end.

Before clapping, William and Fry had a little fun, referencing Zoom complications and even Tiger King.

William asks Fry if he's seen anything good on TV, to which the comedian replies, "They tell me Tiger King is rather good."

"I tend to avoid shows about royalty," quips the father of three.

Fry then reminds William that it's time to get ready to go outside and clap, with William replying, "On my way, let me just see if I can find my socks… and my shoes… and my trousers."

As for the royals participating in the #ClapForOurCarers campaign, this is the second time they have been a part of it. The first time only included the young royals, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Little Louis, meanwhile, is celebrating his 2nd birthday Thursday, as well. The parents shared new photos of their youngest son on social media, thanking everyone for their lovely birthday messages.

