The royals are keeping it real! After releasing some precious new birthday portraits of Prince Louis on Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to show that not every parenting moment is picture-perfect.

The original images, which were taken by Louis' duchess mom earlier this month, feature the little cutie holding up his hands which are covered in rainbow-colored paint. On Thursday -- Louis' actual second birthday -- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two more images to show that their toddler is... well, a toddler.

"🌈 Instagram vs Reality," the Kensington Royal account captioned two photos, one of Louis holding up his rainbow hands, and the other of the paint smeared all over his face and mouth. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."

William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, commented on the new pics with a red heart emoji.

Followers loved the royals' decision to show the more real side to their lives, commenting on the post, writing, "Every toddler parent knows this feeling! 😂 Happy birthday sweet Louis! 🌈," and "Haha so glad you posted these. I was wondering how he stayed so clean. These are just gorgeous."

William and Kate are also parents to 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte. The family has been isolated at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The duke and duchess previously revealed that their youngest child has been making their royal family video chats a bit chaotic from quarantine.

"For some reason, he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button," William quipped of his youngest son during a recent BBC interview.

For more on how the royals are handling quarantine, watch the clip below:

