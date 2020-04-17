Prince William and Kate Middleton remain focused on the mental health of the British people during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple opened up to the BBC in a candid interview, highlighting the importance of mental health and also talking about how their own family is coping in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been, yeah, ups and downs, probably like lots of families self isolating," Kate said. "George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware. I think I'm always surprised and also you don't want to, sort of, scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it's appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and in age-appropriate ways."

On the topic of homeschooling their kids -- George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, almost 2 -- the couple started laughing before William quipped, "Yeah, homeschooling's fun."

"We don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate said of skipping the spring break. "I feel very mean. The children have actually got such stamina."

She noted that they've been pitching tents, cooking, and baking.

"They've had a lovely time, but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure," Kate added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also teamed up with the mental health charity Every Mind Matters to create a public service announcement to offer support to those suffering with their mental health during these trying times.

"Now more than ever, every mind matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental well-being at this time," Kate narrates.

In the PSA, the royals offer up some quick tips for those trying to improve their mental health. Sharing the list on the Kensington Palace Twitter account, they suggest things like trying to maintain a regular sleeping pattern and staying connected with friends and family via telephone and video calls.

1. Daily routines & set yourself goals – even small ones can help with structure



2. Look after your body; try to eat healthy, drink water & exercise regularly



4. Do things you enjoy or try learning something new



5. Stay connected with friends & family via telephone & video calls, or social media;



7. Acknowledge difficult feelings and try and manage unhelpful thoughts



8. Try and find time to relax, and try simple relaxation techniques



The couple also did a video chat with the BBC to discuss the initiative and to praise the National Health Service (NHS) and frontline workers.

"Staying connected, staying positive, and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial and having just some tips to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we're finding ourselves in is really, really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks," William told the BBC.

Kate also praised the healthcare heroes, saying, "I think what we're seeing now is the NHS and the frontline workers doing the most extraordinary job and that's really come to the forefront in the last few weeks. I think it's going to dramatically change how we all value and see our frontline workers. They do an extraordinary job, it goes unrecognized daily. And now I think all of us as a nation can see how hard they work and how vital their work is."

The younger royals have been focusing on mental health for years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties last month, have been keeping up their charitable efforts.

