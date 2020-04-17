While the British royals are doing their part to support their country by checking in with their charities, virtually opening hospitals, and sharing public video messages, Swedish royal, Princess Sofia, is heading to the frontlines.

The 35-year-old wife of Prince Carl Philip took a three-day course to become a medical assistant in order to aid healthcare workers.

"Last week I went through a medical education with a major in healthcare," Sofia captioned a photo of her new medical scrubs on her family's Instagram account. "Within the framework of 'emergency response,' I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning."

She concluded the post, writing, "To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding."

Sofia posed for a photo at the Sophiahemmet Hospital in her blue scrubs, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She is a royal patron of the hospital. Prior to marrying into the royal family in 2015, she was a model and reality TV contestant. Sofia is also mom to Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 2, the fifth and sixth in line to the Swedish throne.

