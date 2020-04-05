Queen Elizabeth II is addressing the nation and the world for the first time since 2002. The 93-year-old British monarch shared a special broadcast on Sunday from her residence at Windsor Castle, where she is currently residing with her husband, Prince Philip.

The monarch began by offering her sincere gratitude to healthcare workers and others working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," she shared.

The queen noted how important it is for everyone to participate in social distancing and self-quarantining to slow the spread of the virus. "Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation," she said.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal," the queen continued. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

A royal source tells ET that the queen's address was recorded at in a room at Windsor Castle big enough to allow sufficient distance between Her Majesty and a solo cameraman, who was the only person in the room.



"The cameraman was wearing appropriate protective equipment," the source says. He wore a mask and gloves. There was a "skeleton crew in another room," the source adds.

Elizabeth's 71-year-old son and the next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, previously tested positive for coronavirus and was experiencing "mild symptoms," according to Clarence House.

He has since recovered and is out of self-isolation. The Prince of Wales has been hard at work, recording messages of support and virtually opening the Nightingale Hospital, which was created in less than two weeks out of a conference center.

Sunday's speech marks Queen Elizabeth's first special address to the British people since the 2002 death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. It is only the fourth time in her reign that she has given such an address.

In the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, has prohibited public gatherings of more than two people, and pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, theaters and movie theaters have been asked to close down.

Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, recently visited the London Ambulance Service's 111 control room to show their support to the medical professionals manning the NHS helpline. All core members of the royal family have shared their support while they remain in isolation at their respective residences.

