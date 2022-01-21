Prince William Jokes 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas' as Kate Middleton Holds a Baby Girl
Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in 40th Birthday P…
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Prince William wants to make sure his wife, Kate Middleton, doesn't have baby fever! The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Lancashire, England, with her husband on Thursday, where she met with staff and families at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.
At one point in the visit, the mother of three met Trudy and Alastair Barrie and their baby daughter, Anastasia. As Kate held the adorable baby girl in her arms, Prince William quipped, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"
The crowd laughed at the exchange and when it took Kate a minute to return the little girl to her parents, William once again chimed in, "Don't take her with you."
The royal couple already shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
In January 2020 during an appearance in Bradford, England, Kate told one fan in the crowd, "I don't think William wants any more," when asked about baby No. 4.
For more from the family, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Gets Sweet 40th Birthday Wishes From The Royal Family
Kensington Palace Releases Kate Middleton Portraits Ahead of Birthday
How Kate Middleton Plans to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday