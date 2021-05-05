Princess Charlotte got a special birthday treat over the weekend after spending her last birthday in lockdown. The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton rang in her special day with some close family friends -- a welcome change after the isolation of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte's proud dad opened up about the family celebrations during an appearance at Babcock Vehicle Engineering in the West Midlands on Tuesday.

According to Hello!, William was asked about Charlotte's birthday by Jenna Jackson, the company's lead HR business partner and a mother of two.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," William replied. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

In honor of her birthday, a new portrait of Charlotte, taken by her photography-loving mom, Kate, was released.

The family has had a lot to celebrate recently. In April, Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, turned three, and later that month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by sharing some stunning new portraits and a sweet family video.

