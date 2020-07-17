Princess Beatrice is married! The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony in Windsor, England, on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirms to ET.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the Palace says in a statement. "The small ceremony was attended by the Queen [Elizabeth II], the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

According to multiple royal reporters, the couple is reportedly planning to share an official photo over the weekend so as not to overshadow the knighthood of Captain Sir Thomas Moore, who will have an audience with the Queen later today to receive his knighthood at the age of 100.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally planning to wed on May 29 at St. James's Palace in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple postponed their nuptials.

Windsor has a special meaning in Beatrice's family as her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018 with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. It is also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married that same year.

