Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Will Not Be Broadcast Live Like Sister Eugenie's 2018 Nuptials
Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Macelli Mozzi will be a more low-key affair than the 2018 wedding of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.
A rep for the British network ITV tells ET that “there will not be a dedicated program covering [Princess Beatrice’s] wedding in full” and instead the wedding will be covered within ITV News programs. ITV did not specify why they would not be carrying this royal wedding. While Beatrice's nuptials will not be televised, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie's, wedding to Jack Brooksbank was broadcast live on ITV in October 2018.
A BBC spokesperson also tells ET “there will be news coverage of the wedding” across their services, and a Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells ET they will not be commenting on the matter.
This news comes after Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, stepped down from his royal duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
A royal source previously told ET of Andrew, "The family is very disappointed in the situation," adding that he has “embarrassed the family.”
"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source said in December. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father]."
Andrew did not attend an engagement party held for Beatrice last month, though her mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, was in attendance.
Reporting by Mannie Holmes.
