Princess Charlotte Is Taking Ballet Lessons, Just Like Prince George!

Princess Charlotte, the ballerina!

The 3-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has picked up a new hobby, and it involves the practice of pliés, tendus and arabesques.

A royal source tells ET that Princess Charlotte has been taking private ballet lessons at a dance school in South London.

It's no surprise that the toddler would have an interest in the performing arts, however. "My daughter, Charlotte, loves dancing," the Duke of Cambridge revealed earlier this year during the Commonwealth Day reception.

And just a few weeks ago, Charlotte reportedly went to a pre-rehearsal performance of The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House with her mom.

Her older brother, 5-year-old Prince George, is also a fan of ballet and has been taking classes himself.

"George is doing dancing as well, he loves it," Prince William explained while meeting with recipients of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards in October. "My mother [Princess Diana] always used to dance, she loved dancing."

We can only hope in the years to come that we'll get to see George and Charlotte make their own debut in The Nutcracker ballet. In the meantime, hear more on the royal family in the video below.

