Princess Charlotte Makes Surprise Appearance With Prince William in New Video
Princess Charlotte had a moment in the spotlight. On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter joined her dad in a new video posted on the official social media accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
“Good luck tonight @lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the post celebrating the Lionesses women’s soccer team was captioned.
In the video, Charlotte sits on William’s lap as he delivers the first half of the message. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight, you’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.”
“Good luck. I hope you win, bye,” the 7-year-old says as she smiles and waves to the camera before the video ends.
Charlotte is the spitting image of her father, as her long brown hair flows down her blue polka dot dress. This is the first time that the young royal has appeared to speak on her parent’s social media page. Missing from the video was Kate and the couple’s other children, Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4.
The message was received as the official account dedicated to the Lionesses replied in the comments. “Thank you so much! 😊,” the team wrote.
The post came ahead of William’s appearance at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The duke, who is the president of the football association isn’t the only high-profile person to show the team some love. Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith have both taken to their social media accounts to support the athletes.
William and Kate, who got married in 2011, have been giving the world a look at their growing children. Last week, the pair shared an official portrait, taken by the duchess, in honor of George’s 9th birthday.
Charlotte’s moment on social media also came after her big brother George stepped out alongside his parents for another major sporting event. Earlier this month, the young royal made his debut at Wimbledon with his mother and father.
George, who was dressed smartly in a blue suit, sat in the royal box with William and Kate and enjoyed the men’s finals match with defending champion Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
