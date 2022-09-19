Princess Charlotte Wears Special Brooch Tribute In Honor of Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's…
How the Crown Jewels Are Passed Down Through the Royal Family
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: King Charles Requested Prince Harry B…
Prince Harry Spends His Birthday in London as Queen Elizabeth Li…
'Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Selma Blair, Teresa Giu…
Why Queen Elizabeth's Children and Grandchildren Stand Vigil Ove…
Jared Leto Says Letting Go of His Characters Is a ‘Mourning Proc…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Living Apart While Working Out…
Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Photo Taken Days Before Her Death at B…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Memorial for Queen Eliza…
Kim Kardashian Admits Her Approach to Dating Is 'Clearly Not Wor…
Inside Enrique Iglesias’ Private Life with Anna Kournikova
Queen Elizabeth's Will: Who Inherits What and How Much? (Exclusi…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Princes William and Harry, Kate Middl…
Kanye West Promises to Unleash the 'Monster' After Rant Comparin…
Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Prince William and Kate Middleton's 7-year-old daughter matched her mother in an all-black coat dress for the ceremony. Charlotte's attire included a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.
The small tribute was a nod to the queen's love of horses. At source tells ET that the brooch was a gift from the queen.
Charlotte also had another special moment with her look. Monday marked the first time that the royal wore a hat to a large ceremony, sporting a topper that matched her all-black look. Charlotte's all black hat contained a bow.
Joining Charlotte was her older brother, Prince George, 9. The future leader was dressed in a navy blue suit as he joined his parents and other members of the royal family. Missing from the occasion was William and Kate's youngest son, 4-year-old Prince Louis.
Charlotte wasn't the only person who honored Her Majesty with her look. Kate wore a necklace that was once wore by both the queen and Princess Diana for the ceremony. The newly-mounted Princess of Wales wore the choker that was sourced from the finest cultured pearls and presented to the queen by the Japanese government.
The late monarch made her first state visit to Japan in 1975; the choker was in use by at least 1982. The queen loaned it to her daughter-in-law at the time, Princess Diana -- whom the design was inspired by -- during her state visit to the Netherlands in 1982. In 2017, the queen loaned the necklace to Kate for the first time.
Charlotte arrived on Monday alongside her mother and brother during the royal family procession behind the queen's coffin. Ahead of the service, Charlotte, Kate and George joined Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a town car. Following the ceremony, Charlotte, her mother and brother, along with Camila, were reunited with Meghan Markle as they watched the final royal procession of the queen's coffin.
Following the queen's death, Prince William and Kate Middleton were appointed the titles, Prince and Princess of Wales. Their children are now Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.
For more on Her Majesty's death, and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Wears Significant Necklace to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Processes to Hyde Park
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Bouquet Includes a Sweet Link to Her Wedding
King Charles Fights Back Tears During 'God Save the King'
Related Gallery