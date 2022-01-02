Princess Eugenie closed out the year by reflecting on a few of 2021's major milestones, including the birth of her and husband, Jack Brooksbank's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

In a sweet series of snaps shared to Instagram Saturday, the princess looked back at the year, which featured several family moments, including the passing of her grandfather, Prince Philip, the birth of her sister, Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, and some touching moments with Eugenie and Jack have shared over the year with their almost one-year-old son.

"Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️," Eugenie captioned the post.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 9, 2021, sharing the first photos of August on Instagram later that month.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣," Eugenie wrote on her post. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

⁣Eugenie also praised her "wonderful midwife," who took the photos of the new family.

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she wrote.

The same week, the special meaning behind August's name was revealed, which featured a nod to the princess' grandfather.

"It was very special that [Prince] Phillip -- of course, Eugenie’s grandfather to whom she's incredibly close -- has been honored and [paid] tribute to in the naming of their child," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time.

Eugenie also shared some background on August's name in her Instagram Stories, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

Princess Eugenie/Instagram Stories

As far as their son's first name, Nichols told ET that August is a name the couple "really like."

"August is an unusual first name [as] he's not an August baby," Nichols explained. "But apparently it was the name that the couple really like."

