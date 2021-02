There's another royal baby in the Windsor family! Princess Eugenie, the 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, has given birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. local time at The Portland Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz. at birth.

Eugenie took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her and Jack's hands holding the tiny hand of their infant son. She captioned the post with a series of blue heart emojis.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

This is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Fergie and the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It was a big year for the Yorks as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England amid the pandemic.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Beatrice Stuns in New SURPRISE Wedding Photos With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lend Princess Eugenie Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With First Child With Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie Shares Back Scar Pic, Encourages Others to Be 'Proud'

Related Gallery