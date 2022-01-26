Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'Settling Into Parenthood Nicely,' Source Says
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Together!
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Eric Decker, Nick Lachey and More Celebs React to NFL Playoffs
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Ana Gasteyer on Her Workplace Comedy ‘American Auto’ and Her Fir…
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
Adele's 'Oh My God' Music Video Is Giving Fans 'Rolling in the D…
How Jennifer Lopez Inspires Ben Affleck to Be Better (Source)
Adele Tearfully Tells Fans Her Las Vegas Residency is Postponed
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving for Vacation To…
Cardi B Is Shocked After Revealing Her Newborn Son Is Already Ta…
John Stamos Opens Up About How He's Been Coping With Bob Saget's…
Nicole Ari Parker and Husband Boris Kodjoe Spill on Working Toge…
Chris and Liam Hemsworth Troll Each Other!
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lavish Christmas Gifts From Mom Kris Je…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Heading Towards an Engagement…
First-time parenthood has been a dream fulfilled for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate, announcing the news on social media last week.
They have not yet shared the name or sex of the baby.
"Priyanka and Nick always wanted to have children together," a source tells ET. "Priyanka is very maternal and has wanted to be a mother for a long time."
Though the details around their decision to try surrogacy are unknown, the source adds, "They were determined to have a baby no matter what."
As for the family's life with their newest addition, they couldn't be more content.
"They are both so happy and settling into parenthood nicely. This is something they've both really wanted, so they're thrilled and appreciative," the source says.
The pair tied the knot in 2018 and have talked about having children together regularly.
In January 2021, Chopra told The Sunday Times she wanted enough kids with Jonas to have a "cricket team."
"I do want children, as many as I can have," she added, before backtracking on her cricket team idea a bit -- which would take 11. "A cricket team? I’m not so sure."
RELATED CONTENT:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child Via Surrogate
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Dropping Jonas From Her Name on Instagram
How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Building Holiday Traditions