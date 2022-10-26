Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Baby Daughter Malti's First Diwali in Adorable Matching Outfits
Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Thing Her and Nick Jonas Will Never …
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About …
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Dumped Julia Roberts in the '90s
‘Sister Wives’: Watch Kody Brown Dance From His Controversial We…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
Scott Disick Staying 'Out of Trouble' as Kourtney and Travis Fal…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Spelman College Homecoming With Daughter Z…
Kanye West’s Adidas Partnership Is Terminated Amid Anti-Semitic …
Baby's first Diwali! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a sweet milestone with their 9-month-old daughter Malti, all wearing matching off-white ensembles.
Little Malti wore a beautiful printed top and skirt with a rose-shaped headband. Her parents covered her face with a white heart.
Chopra, 40, wore an embellished gold bra top and sheer sweater over top with an intricate matching skirt. Jonas, 30, donned a satin kurta and matching pants.
"Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali," Chopra captioned the photos. "Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer."
Jonas shared his own post, writing, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali"
The Chopra-Jonas family weren't the only stars celebrating Diwali. Mindy Kaling also shared some pics of her stunning ice blue Falguni Peacock dress and silver flower necklace from Sethi Couture, writing, "Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption... and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
RELATED CONTENT:
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Takes 1st Trip to NYC -- See the Cute Pics
Priyanka Chopra Holds Daughter Malti in the Air in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet New Pics of Her and Nick Jonas' Daughter