Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not be more grateful for her health, family and friends right now.

As the world continues to face challenging, unprecedented times amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 38-year-old actress is doing everything in her power to stay positive, make a difference and shine a light on the real-life heroes working on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Priyanka, who has been married to Nick Jonas since 2018, shared that she is currently in Los Angeles, "doing OK" and staying busy during quarantine. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, are also in LA, and just welcomed their first child together, baby girl Willa, last month.

"I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world," Priyanka told ET over the phone on Friday. "We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing."

Everything Priyanka has been doing to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts is not going unnoticed. The former Quantico star teamed up with BON V!V earlier this year as Creative Advisor to launch the #TogetherWomenRise ⁣campaign. The five-week series was created as a way to celebrate 20 female doctors, nurses, volunteers and community leaders across the country who have been putting themselves at risk every day to care for others, while also donating funds towards their efforts.

"I recently have gotten careful about what I consume, how I consume it, my lifestyle has been very erratic all my life," Priyanka explained, of how the partnership came to be. "Before the world changed we were going to launch a campaign. Obviously when COVID hit, I wasn't in the headspace to do that, and the world wasn't in the headspace to receive that."

"This is not the time to be launching a snazzy campaign, so very early on, we had conversations on how we could give back," she continued. "It warmed my heart that this money helped these women who really needed it at this time."

Priyanka continued to stress the importance of giving back, no matter how big or small.

"What's important right now is to do something, and anyone can do something," she advised. "The point is, the world is breaking, everywhere in the world. So even if you do a little bit, it goes really far."

Obviously, you don't have to be a celebrity to make a difference, as there are plenty of ways to help out from home. In addition to her campaign, Priyanka, for example, has also been supporting businesses run by inspiring women, whose sales have drastically been affected by the pandemic.

"Food shelters, donations, sponsoring education .. all of those things are important," she shared. "I think everyone needs to be thinking of that individually and together."

This year will surely be one the world will remember forever. Priyanka hopes people will look back 10 years from now and reflect positively on the lessons that 2020 taught us about humanity.

"I think all of us are going to look back and wonder [how] we were at home for six months. It's almost been six, seven months, we're in August already, and that's crazy," Priyanka said. "You look back and see how adversity has affected so many parts of the world and so many people in the world who had to deal with poverty, hunger, more than even COVID."

"It's an insane, intense time but this is the time to show our humanity I feel," she continued. "This is the time for humanity to come together, and in 10 years, we'll look back at this time and really question and wonder, who reacted and how? This is a testament to what the human spirit can do. I think it's really great to steer in the direction of helping and positivity."

All seriousness aside, Priyanka believes one of the keys to getting through this pandemic is "having a little laugh" (see: her hilarious Insta post above), and creating joy at home with loved ones. With BON V!V, she recently concocted her own "Make Me Blush" cocktail recipe during quarantine, which she describes as a refreshingly easy and elegant spin on an Arnold Palmer that's perfect for brunch at home, or over Zoom with friends.

"Sometimes a smile is all you need," she expressed.

Watch the video below for all the easy steps on how to make her signature summer drink:

